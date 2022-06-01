Trade show takes over Barrie's Sadlon Arena
If you've passed the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Avenue in Barrie, you would have noticed a parking lot full of pickup trucks and heavy equipment.
That's because, for two days, the 2022 Association of Ontario Road Supervisors (AORS), along with the Simcoe County Road Supervisors Association, is holding its annual Public Works Trade Show, said to be the largest of its kind in Ontario.
The event includes 200 exhibitors from industries like road and bridge construction, design and engineering, maintenance and rehabilitation, and building maintenance, among others.
The two-day trade show is free with registration on site.
The event is for those in the industry and supports those hoping to enter the industry.
"The funds that we have raised through this trade show, we do fund scholarships through Georgian College," said AORS director Karla Musso.
A portion of the proceeds from the trade show also goes to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
The event is free and runs again on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
