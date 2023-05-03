Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others back

Jacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a red seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.

The training is offered at various colleges in the province, but Northern College is his preferred choice.

He applied and was accepted in September, but it was cancelled. He later applied for the spring intake and it, too, was cancelled just a few days before it was to begin.

“It has happened twice and we can’t reschedule it or even find another program near us where we live where we don’t have to travel exorbitant amounts of time to be able to finish our schooling," said Laneville.

A father of young children, he said relocating to other cities like Guelph and Thunder Bay were not options.

“Being able to find and being able to complete our training to progress in our trade is almost impossible at this point," he said.

Northern College confirmed some instructors for the program have decided not to teach their courses. In an email to students, Northern College said:

"We have had last-minute cancellations from some instructors that have caused too many gaps in the schedule, and of course only qualified individuals can take these teaching assignments."

David Francis, dean of trades, technology and apprenticeship, said he is working on a solution.

“What we’ve done is we’ve expanded our resume capability to get some different people to look at, give us a bit more lead time to make sure we hit that level," said Francis.

"We will work with these affected apprentices to give them a new schedule within the next two weeks and we will work proactively to make sure we have better backup plans."

Laneville now awaits word from Northern College. Despite the setbacks, he said he's got a great career and loves his job. He just hopes the current flaws in the training system are figured out soon.