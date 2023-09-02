'Tradition for us': Serbian Food Festival celebrates 20th anniversary in Kitchener

The tastes of Eastern Europe are once again being showcased at the Serbian Food Festival in Kitchener.

The Trinity Banquet Hall grounds were the host of the festival for Saturday that saw hearty meals and tasty treats up for grabs.

"If you've never been to Eastern Europe or Serbia it's a great way to come and experience it," said organizer Miroslav Markovic. "Over 20 lambs, over 30 pig roasts, a bull, we have about 15,000 chevaps. It's a lot of food, man."

The festival celebrated its 20th anniversary with bull and pig roast, pies, pastries, music, and dance.

"It's a tradition for us," said Nikola Mandic. "Lots of food from back home."

Mandic immigrated to Canada from Serbia in 1972. He says the festival allows him to enjoy traditional cuisine while giving the rest of the community a taste as well.

"Anybody that is willing is welcome," said Mandic. "We appreciate anyone who will come."

All of the proceeds from food sales go back to the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church.

The festival continues Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.