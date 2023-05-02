Traditional birchbark canoe tours N.S. First Nations communities ahead of North American Indigenous Games

A traditional birchbark canoe is making its way to First Nations communities across Nova Scotia as part of the countdown to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

“I have canoe-building in my blood,” says the canoe’s builder Todd Labrador.

That’s why the Acadia First Nation craftsman was chosen to build it for the games, which begin July 15.

“It’s always an honour to build a canoe and then to be part of the NAIG, it’s really special.” Labrador says. “This is a special canoe, I think they’re all special but this one here was one of my favourites, it’s a 19-foot, ocean-going canoe.”

The canoe relay, kicking off the countdown to the games, began Thursday on the Gold River Reserve in Lunenburg County.

“The idea is to do a celebration of the athletes, similar to a pep rally, so getting the opportunity to celebrate with their friends and family and them also doing a water ceremony with the canoe,” says Brandon Smithson, NAIG CEO.

Roughly 5,300 Indigenous youth from 756 nations across the continent will participate in the week-long event.

“NAIG is really about sport and culture together and celebrating them together as one. Part of the canoe is a connection between sport and culture,” Smithson says.

“It’s humbling, it’s pride. I feel very blessed,” says Acadia First Nation Chief Deborah Robinson.

Robinson is excited about the opportunity the games will provide to the athletes from across North America.

“These kinds of experiences that really would have an impact on these kids and show them firsthand what working together is, what moving together as a community is and being part of a nation is all about,” says Robinson.

The canoe relay will make its way to all 13 Mi’kmaw communities in Nova Scotia.

The next stop will be Bear River First Nation on Friday.