Traffic backs up on EC Row after vehicle fire


Windsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police say a vehicle fire on the E.C. Row Expressway backed up traffic on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at EC Row near Howard Avenue around 4:24 p.m.

The vehicle fire was in eastbound lanes, just east of Howard. There appeared to be a secondary crash in the westbound lanes.

Police closed an eastbound lane of the expressway temporarily, but it has since reopened.

