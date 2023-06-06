Traffic backups in Hammonds Plains area fire zone

The RCMP is asking motorists to avoid travelling inbound towards Halifax on the Hammonds Plains Road/Highway 213 in the area affected by the Tantallon wildfires.

An officer at a roadblock at Northwood and Hammonds Plains Road Tuesday afternoon says congestion is delaying service vehicles and residents returning to their homes.

The road passes through an area burned by the fire near Highland Park, leaving a trail of scorched forest along the highway.

