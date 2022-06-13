iHeartRadio

Traffic being diverted from fatal crash scene west of Sylvan Lake

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

At least one person was killed in a crash involving a semi near Sylvan Lake early Monday morning.

No other details about the collision on Highway 11 near the Highway 766 intersection were shared by RCMP when they sent out a traffic advisory around 8:20 a.m.

Mounties said both eastbound and westbound traffic was expected to be diverted for several hours during an investigation. 

