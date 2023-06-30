Traffic blitz results in 13 enforcement actions at this 'dangerous intersection'

For the past two months, Windsor police have stepped up traffic enforcement at the city’s most dangerous intersections, which is welcome news to many residents.

“This intersection is crazy. I mean having a two year old and a stroller, nobody abides by the lights,” says Windsor mom Gabriella McKenna.

McKenna says she’s often worried walking through the busy intersection at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue with her two-year-old son.

“I have honestly lost count of how many times that people have turned or run a red light and they have almost hit the stroller,” she says.

That’s why police were at the intersection for a traffic blitz this morning, using a data-driven strategy which pegged it as one of the Top 10 worst in the city for collisions.

As a result of Friday morning’s blitz, police say 13 various enforcement actions were given.

“It’s been going rather well,” Const. Bianca Jackson. “Our traffic enforcement unit have been out at several different locations throughout the city and although we do give people advance notice of when we will be at these intersections. Our officers are still giving several infractions.”

Jackson says one of the most common offences is turning left on a red light.

“Letting people know that you cannot run these red lights. They're very very dangerous. You're putting people's lives at risk,” says Jackson.

She adds the red light cameras are also a deterrent for the intersections when police aren’t conducting an enforcement.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time, so it’s very helpful to our officers to have those red light cameras,” says Jackson.

The other frequent offence is speeding, one driver was pulled over for going 80 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone Friday morning. Jackson says they often see an increase due to the summer driving conditions.

“Of course if the weather is dry, it's sunny,” says Jackson. “It's a nice day. You're inclined more likely to go a little faster, but it's not worth trying to beat the yellow light. It's not worth the speeding.”

McKenna says she hopes the crack down will finally improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

“They did need this a long time ago. I know there's more accidents now than there probably was before, but I'm glad that they are finally doing something about it,” says McKenna.

On May 9, police released a list of the Top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported crashes:

1. 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

2. E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

3. 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

4. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

5. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

6. Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

7. Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

8. E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

9. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

10. Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit aim to regularly monitor these intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop is $325 for a red light and $110 for a stop sign.