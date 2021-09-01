Traffic blocked after 'serious collision' on Highway 41 east of Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say traffic is blocked near the scene of a “serious collision” on Highway 41 that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, police asked drivers to find an alternate route around Highway 41 between Llewellyn and Blackley Road.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews responded to the accident at 4:16 p.m., extricating one person from a vehicle.

