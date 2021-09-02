Traffic, Broadway bridges to close for Saskatoon fireworks festival
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The Traffic Bridge will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Friday and the Broadway Bridge will be closed at 6:30 p.m. for the Nutrien Fireworks Festival.
This special event site will be in place for two days, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to the city.
In case of weather delays, the event will take place on Sunday with detours being removed on Monday.
Detours will be in place.
Saskatoon Transit may be affected by this closure.
Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.
-
Anti-vaccine protester spat at Nanaimo nurse, RCMP sayA health-care worker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was spat at by someone protesting B.C.’s planned vaccine card Wednesday, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Windsor man facing charges after police seize $86K in cocaineA 32-year-old Windsor man is facing drug charges after police seized $86,000 worth of cocaine.
-
Toronto police make 'needle-in-a-haystack' discovery, find missing man's remains in landfillToronto police officers scouring a gigantic city dump for months have found the remains of Nathaniel Brettell, CTV News Toronto has learned — a needle-in-a-haystack find that has given his family peace and could give an ongoing murder case a shot in the arm.
-
'it’s just bonkers': Saskatoon car rental company faces increased demandThe demand for rental vehicles has gone up significantly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Canada, and one Saskatoon car rental company says it’s feeling the heat.
-
Group urges long weekend safety after 20-year-drowning record brokenThe Alberta and Northwest Territories branch of the Lifesaving Society says the 2021 summer has been one of the deadliest in terms of drownings.
-
Robbery suspect arrested after punching store clerk in face, New Westminster police sayA man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a retail store clerk in the face before fleeing the scene without paying for his merchandise.
-
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa not fast enough as province faces fourth wave of pandemic, top doctor saysOttawa's medical officer of health says COVID-19 vaccination policies, masking policies and limiting social contacts will help Ottawa combat the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Oilers to bring Coliseum's oil derrick to Rogers PlaceThe Edmonton Oilers say they are moving the replica oil derrick from the team's former home to Rogers Place.