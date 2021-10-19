Traffic changes coming to Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith, B.C.

The province is notifying drivers of upcoming traffic changes on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) in Ladysmith, B.C.

The traffic changes are coming to the intersection of the TCH, South Davis Road and Baker Road – and at the intersection of the TCH and North Davis Road.

Moving forward, motorists will no longer be able to cross highway lanes and turn left onto the TCH from South Davis Road or Baker Road.

The province says that this change will improve safety and traffic flow along the highway.

Drivers looking to head north on the highway from South Davis Road, or who want to go south from Baker Road, will now be directed onto North Davis Road, where a traffic light already exists.

"To accommodate the potential for increased traffic volumes at North Davis Road, the ministry has plans for future enhancements to increase the safety and efficiency of the intersection," said the province in a release Tuesday.

Starting in spring 2022, the province will improve and lengthen green light signal time at the North Davis Road and Highway 1 intersection to accommodate increased use. The province will also move the crosswalk from the north side of the intersection to the south side.