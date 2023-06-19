Traffic chaos after dump truck takes out hydro pole in south London
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Emergency crews were busy Monday morning after a dump truck slammed into a hydro pole.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the area of White Oak Road near Southdale Road and sent wires down, causing traffic slowdowns.
The driver was checked out by paramedics at the scene and injuries are thought not to be serious.
There is no word on how the crash happened.
