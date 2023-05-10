Traffic clogs several downtown streets as rush hour detour routes reduced

Drivers who had been using the Dundas Place flex street as an east-west detour route were stopped in their tracks this week.

The city has once again restricted access from Wellington Street and Ridout Street to the four-block pedestrian-oriented business district.

The additional vehicles have stretched the long lines of rush hour drivers using York Street, Wellington Street, and Dufferin Avenue to cross the downtown core.

“I find it harder to get from A to B, and it’s taking twice as long, maybe even three times as long,” explained Jennifer Schouwstra as she began her commute out of the downtown.

“Right now it will be an extra 10 or 15 minutes,” said commuter Anna Marie Benevides, who offered this advice, “Pay attention to your GPS, to your apps.”

In a news release, the city of London, Ont. explained, “Decreasing the volume of cars during the summer months has been found to support comfort and safety of cyclists and pedestrians while contributing to better patio experiences on Dundas Place.”

“It’s easy to walk around and people absolutely love it,” said art gallery owner Jonathon Bancroft-Snell.

Bancroft-Snell said reducing vehicle flow onto Dundas Place is a big benefit to downtown businesses, but he believes the annual change needs to be better communicated by the city to online navigation apps used by drivers.

“Communication is extraordinarily important and it is an area that is not particularly well executed,” he added.

A modicum of relief for frustrated drivers will come when rapid transit construction along Queens Avenue around Clarence Street is completed.

However, city hall remains vague about the timeline, telling CTV News the work will be finished “this summer.”

City Hall offers regular road construction updates on its website.