Fatal collision causes partial closure of Ring Road: Regina police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a fatal traffic collision on Ring Road, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.

A two vehicle collision was reported to police at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 2, RPS outlined in an email.

Police determined through an initial investigation that a vehicle travelling east-bound on Ring Road crossed the ditch into the west-bound lanes between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

RPS initially reported several people were injured in the collision and taken to hospital.

At 4:06 p.m. on Nov. 2, RPS confirmed that an adult man was killed in the crash.

As a result of the collision, the west-bound lanes of Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street will be closed until around 6 p.m. while investigators finish collecting evidence and taking measurements.

Drivers are asked to avoid Ring Road this evening.

