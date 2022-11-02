Fatal collision causes partial closure of Ring Road: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a fatal traffic collision on Ring Road, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.
A two vehicle collision was reported to police at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 2, RPS outlined in an email.
Police determined through an initial investigation that a vehicle travelling east-bound on Ring Road crossed the ditch into the west-bound lanes between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.
RPS initially reported several people were injured in the collision and taken to hospital.
At 4:06 p.m. on Nov. 2, RPS confirmed that an adult man was killed in the crash.
As a result of the collision, the west-bound lanes of Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street will be closed until around 6 p.m. while investigators finish collecting evidence and taking measurements.
Drivers are asked to avoid Ring Road this evening.
More details to come…
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with cityThe site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Police seek help identifying suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted woman on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on a TTC subway train.
-
OPP seeks public's help to find boy missing over two weeksPolice ask the public for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.
-
‘It’s hectic’: snow removal crews, outreach groups deal with major snow fallLethbridge has officially received its first major snowfall of the season.
-
Cement truck rolls in southwest Edmonton causing traffic delaysThe driver of a cement truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the truck rolled near the intersection of 215 Street and 45 Avenue.
-
Tax sale of Vancouver home for $1M less than assessed value can't be completed, city staff sayCity staff say the sale of an East Vancouver home for $1 million less than its assessed value can't be completed because of a "manifest error" in the tax sale process.
-
Families now benefiting from $10-a-day daycare in eastern OntarioMany young families across Ontario will start seeing big cheques arrive in the mail as the rebates for the federal government's $10 a day child care program begin.
-
'A great big thank you': Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps shares parting thoughts on her legacyOutgoing Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says she's grateful for the two terms she's served as the city's mayor, and weighed in on some of the rewarding and challenging aspects of her job while speaking with Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 on Wednesday.
-
Demand high at private schools in Waterloo regionPrivate schools across Waterloo region are seeing a higher enrolment than they have in previous years.