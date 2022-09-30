Traffic collision in Regina leaves cyclist dead
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A traffic collision between a vehicle and a cyclist left one person dead in east Regina.
At 5:12 p.m. on Sept. 29, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a traffic incident at the intersection of Heseltine Road and Heseltine Gate.
A 38-year-old woman who was cycling was critically injured after colliding with a vehicle and was taken to hospital. The woman was pronounced dead later that night, RPS said.
No criminal or Traffic Safety Act charges have been laid in connection to the collision according to RPS.
Anyone was has information to assist police in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).
