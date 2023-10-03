Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Alex Arsenych
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Ontario Provincial Police said a commercial motor vehicle rolled over on the 400-series highway just south of Hwy. 9, near Aurora, Ont.
No injuries have been reported.
Just after 3:45 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation confirmed the roads have reopened.
Celery isn't the only produce to take stalk on Ontario's highways. This past July, thousands of apples spilled onto Hwy. 401 in west Toronto after a tractor struck a meridian in a westbound express lane just past Keele Street.
So much celery! #AuroraOPP working hard to keep motorists safe Hwy 400 S/B. Please be patient. #Celery https://t.co/TXRNxiR85z pic.twitter.com/ygAYQCPJtQ— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 3, 2023
