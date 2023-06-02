Traffic complaint leads to arrest in Tecumseh

OPP responded to a reported traffic complaint on Highway 401 in the Chatham-Kent area around 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Essex County OPP officers found an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 401 Westbound East Provincial Road.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team, along with members of the K9 unit, began tracking the individual they believed to have abandoned the vehicle.

Windsor police also assisted in attempting to locate the individual.

OPP K9 along with Windsor Police Service members located the individual in a building in the 4000 block of County Road 46 in Tecumseh.

As a result, Jobanjit Singh, a 25-year-old Brampton man, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to these charges later this month.

The custody of the accused was transferred to Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) where he faces outstanding warrants.

The police presence on the East Bound 401 near Provincial Road has been cleared. The investigation is continuing.^sd#EssexCtyOPP https://t.co/4P1x1AgiYt