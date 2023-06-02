Traffic complaint leads to arrest in Tecumseh
OPP responded to a reported traffic complaint on Highway 401 in the Chatham-Kent area around 10:25 a.m. Friday.
Essex County OPP officers found an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 401 Westbound East Provincial Road.
The OPP’s Emergency Response Team, along with members of the K9 unit, began tracking the individual they believed to have abandoned the vehicle.
Windsor police also assisted in attempting to locate the individual.
OPP K9 along with Windsor Police Service members located the individual in a building in the 4000 block of County Road 46 in Tecumseh.
As a result, Jobanjit Singh, a 25-year-old Brampton man, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to these charges later this month.
The custody of the accused was transferred to Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) where he faces outstanding warrants.
The police presence on the East Bound 401 near Provincial Road has been cleared. The investigation is continuing.^sd#EssexCtyOPP https://t.co/4P1x1AgiYt— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 2, 2023
-
Six Nations hosting Stanley Cup viewing parties for Brandon Montour fansSix Nations is hosting a series of viewing parties as hometown hero Brandon Montour hits the ice in his first Stanley Cup Final.
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride weekStudents at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Lucky duckies saved after falling down Calgary storm drainSeven fuzzy ducklings were rescued from a precarious situation on Friday, thanks to Calgary police and workers from the City of Calgary.
-
Grocery bills could warn of a future recessionSome Canadian shoppers have pulled back on their grocery spending, and are now working harder to find more deals to save.
-
Report recommends city axe short-lived free parking on Sundays, holidaysA new report at City Hall recommends axing a short-lived exemption that has allowed Winnipeggers to park for free in certain areas, saying it is having 'undesirable impacts' and losing the city of $130,000 each year.
-
Evacuation order for Rainbow Lake lifted FridayNearly a month after they were forced to leave their community due to wildfires, Rainbow Lake residents can return home.
-
Edmonton celebrates Pride month with summer-long celebrationsThe City of Edmonton is holding its largest ever Pride celebration this year.
-
Orillia opens temporary parking lot near waterfrontA new temporary municipal parking lot is opening Saturday near the waterfront in Orillia while construction continues on the city's revitalization project.
-
Tenants displaced by downtown Sudbury fire receive support from the cityTenants displaced from a fire in downtown Sudbury last week are still out of their homes and receiving help from the city.