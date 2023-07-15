Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges on a northern highway

A local man is facing several charges – including impaired driving – following a traffic complaint on Thursday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on July 13, Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury.

“The vehicle was located,” said police in a news release Friday.

“and the driver was arrested for impaired driving.”

Subsequently, the driver was transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the 30-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Falconbridge was charged with two impaired driving offences and use of plates not authorized for the vehicle.

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle from the crash was impounded for seven days

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, click here.