Drivers are being warned to prepare for traffic delays along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford as city crews begin tree pruning work in the area.

Starting Tuesday, March 2, city work will be taking place on the parkway between Peatt Road and Danbrook Avenue.

Alternating single-lane traffic closures will occur during the tree pruning process. A single lane will be closed in the southbound direction between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily. Meanwhile, a single lane will be closed for drivers heading northbound between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

The City of Langford estimates that the tree pruning will be complete on Friday, March 12. However, the work schedule is dependent on weather.

Motorists are being asked to follow the directions of traffic controls and to expect possible delays.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," said the city in a release Tuesday.