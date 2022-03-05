Traffic delays expected along highways due to demonstration

The OPP is warning motorists to expect delays on highways due to a slow moving demonstration planned in the area.

Police say the delays are expected between the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia and on the route to Toronto on Saturday.

Small convoys protesting COVID-19 mandates have been travelling through the region each weekend over the past few weeks.

Delays and slowdowns due to the demonstration is also expected in Kincardine, London, Listowel and Waterloo as the demonstrators roll through.

Police are asking motorists to plan for alternate routes.

Traffic Advisory: Motorists should expect delays on highways between London, Listowel and Waterloo today due to a slow-moving demonstration. Plan alternate routes or give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely. #ONHwys ^dr pic.twitter.com/S08Vfa9uyv