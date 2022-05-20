Traffic delays expected with construction along Perimeter next week: province

The province is asking for people to be "patient and cautious" as construction is set to take over a portion of the Perimeter Highway next week.

The west Perimeter Highway southbound at Portage Avenue will be dealing with construction from May 24 to May 27 depending on the weather.

With the work going on, the province said traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The road will be opened to two lanes when crews aren't there.

The speed will be dropped down to 60 kilometres an hour while work is being done.

The exit ramp to westbound Portage will also be closed from time to time during the work and a detour will be set up when the ramp is closed.

Crews will be removing the existing roadway and resurfacing it with new asphalt.