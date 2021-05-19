Traffic delays on Highway 144 near Doyle Road in Timmins after crash

Officers with the South Porcupine detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted about the collision just before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle which has flipped on its side in the ditch.

Police said the road will be closed intermittently while crews remove the overturned vehicle.

There were no injuries in the crash and no word on if any charges are pending.