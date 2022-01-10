Traffic disrupted in Airdrie after semi rollover
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Airdrie RCMP are advising motorists in the area of traffic disruptions after a semi rolled over Monday afternoon.
The incident took place in the eastbound lane of Yankee Valley Boulevard, just east of Eighth Street.
All eastbound lanes are closed until further notice.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area until the semi is removed from the road.
The semi driver wasn't injured.
This is a developing story…
