Traffic disruptions expected as old-growth logging protesters converge on downtown Victoria

Police in Victoria are warning the public that traffic disruptions are expected Wednesday as a group protesting old-growth logging in British Columbia converges on the city's downtown core.

The protest is expected to begin at 3 p.m. with drumming and speeches at Victoria's central library, followed by a procession to the B.C. legislature grounds.

Legislature staff have cancelled a planned Christmas tree light-up ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m.

Organizers hope to reschedule the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada celebration for Dec. 7.

The protesters are calling on the provincial government to impose a permanent moratorium on the logging of old-growth forests in B.C.

Victoria police are advising drivers to plan alternate routes in anticipation of traffic disruptions downtown and near the legislature.