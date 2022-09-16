iHeartRadio

Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street

All traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road. Sept. 15, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished.

As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.

This will allow crews to do deep excavation work.

The bypass will remain in effect until the project is done with the underpass expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

