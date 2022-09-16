Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished.
As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
This will allow crews to do deep excavation work.
The bypass will remain in effect until the project is done with the underpass expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
-
Simcoe Muskoka schools welcome dozens of students new to CanadaOver the past few years, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has seen more and more newcomer students who've recently moved to Canada enroll.
-
Fall season sees artists south of Calgary opening their studios to guestsArtists from many different disciplines have been painting, sculpting, pounding, dipping and melting materials into unique pieces for the The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta.
-
Public health reports 4th monkeypox case in GuelphThe fourth case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Guelph.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil changeA Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
'No power equals no growth': Windsor explores short-term energy solutionsWindsor City Council will soon be asked to support a handful of energy initiatives to ensure enough supply for the region today and in the future.
-
Calgary's food banks seek donations as demand reaches record levelsCalgary's food banks are feeling extra pressure, as the rising cost of living, an increasing inflation rate and supply chain issues push food prices ever-higher.
-
13-year-old stabbed during altercation over fireworks in Surrey park, RCMP sayA 13-year-old was stabbed during "an altercation between a group of youths" in Surrey Thursday night, according to police.
-
Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
-
Ukrainian student flees war, works to solve Canada’s honeybee shortageA veterinary student, who fled her war-torn home of Kyiv, is now in Saskatoon hoping to help solve Canada’s honeybee shortage.