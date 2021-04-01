Traffic halted on Hwy 1A west of Cochrane as grass fire spreads

Members of the Rocky View County Fire Department are on scene west of Cochrane as a grass fire continues to burn and grow.

As of early Friday afternoon, the fire was burning between the Ghost Station Gas Bar and the Wild Cat Gas Plant.

Traffic has been halted on Highway 1A between Cochrane and Highway 40. One collision has been reported in the region and RCMP say poor visibility likely contributed to the crash.

According to RCMP officials, the fire is spreading eastward and two residences have been evacuated in the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.