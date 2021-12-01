Tecumseh intersection reopened after crash damages traffic lights

A single vehicle crash in Tecumseh sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and closed roads in the area for several hours Wednesday morning.

Members of Tecumseh OPP, Tecumseh Fire and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collision on County Road 42 and Banwell Road just after 4 a.m.

Essex County OPP say the lone occupant of the vehicle involved was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the collision, damage occurred to the traffic lights at the intersection of Banwell Road and County Road 42.

County Road 42 is closed in both directions at Banwell Road due to a vehicle collision. No access in any direction on 42 and no access to NB Banwell Road. Please avoid the area. @ Tecumseh, Ontario https://t.co/gqi8slo6ni

Banwell is closed from Intersection Road to County Road 42. County Road 42 was closed from Lesperance Road to Concession Road 11. Access was only available for school access and for local businesses.

Both roads have since reopened.

