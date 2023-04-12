Traffic lights installed on Wellington Street ahead of reopening this spring

City staff began installing traffic lights on Wellington Street on Wednesday, as preparations continue to reopen the road in front of Parliament Hill to vehicle traffic this spring.

However, the chair of the transportation committee warns it will be another three weeks to a month before the road is open to vehicles.

"We're excited about it. It takes a little bit of time, obviously," Coun. Tim Tierney told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday.

"They've got to paint; so now things are finally melting, we're going to get the street sweepers out, paint the lines out on the street, traffic lights are going back on. If the weather holds, the next three weeks to a month that is going to be open back up."

Wellington Street has been closed to vehicle traffic between Elgin and Bank streets since January 2022, when the 'Freedom Convoy' arrived in downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. In February, council voted to reopen the street to vehicle traffic as soon as it was feasible.

On Wednesday, city of Ottawa staff were installing traffic signals on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill. This is one of the things that must be done before the traffic barriers are removed and the road is reopened to traffic.

"We're working on it; we're working with all of the departments. Some of the street lights are going to be going back in, very soon you'll see those go up," Tierney said. "So, fingers crossed, within the next three weeks to a month we'll have Wellington opened back up to the public traffic."

The city removed the traffic signals on Wellington at Metcalfe and at O'Connor last year and replaced them with stop signals.

Council's motion also directed staff to install a temporary protected bike lane on Wellington Street.

The future of Wellington Street has been a focus of debate at the municipal and federal level since the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration. A parliamentary committee recommended keeping the street closed to vehicles permanently and extending the vehicle-free zone on Wellington Street to Kent Street.