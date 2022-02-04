iHeartRadio

Traffic near legislature expected to be slow Friday morning after crash

Police warned on Feb. 4, 2022, traffic could be slow around the Alberta legislature after a power pole was struck and caused the traffic lights to go out.

Police are warning Friday morning commuters that traffic will likely be delayed near the legislature, where a power pole was struck.

The lights went out at 109 Street and 97 Avenue before 6 a.m.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson did not give any other details about the crash.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available… 

