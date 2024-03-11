Traffic opens back up following police operation on Wascana Street

Due to a police operation, traffic was shut down on the 2100 Block of Wascana Street between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue for a couple hours on Friday.

Emergency services were on site conducting an operation, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release issued around 4:20 p.m on Friday.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to choose another route until further updates were given. Around 6 p.m., police concluded the operation in the area and said investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police also asked people not to share any images to social media that may divulge police movements in the area.

