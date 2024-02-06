Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police

Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.

Police are calling speed and impairment factors in the 2 a.m. crash.

They say the driver of a 2019 Infinity lost control as they were travelling north on 99 Street, leaving the road and careening into a fence and wooden power pole.

The driver was taken to hospital and expected to survive their injuries.

The Hazeldean neighbourhood also lost power. Epcor estimated it would be restored by 9 a.m.

Police asked commuters to take alternate routes.

Southbound 99 Street was unaffected.