Traffic reduced on Highway 28 north of Edmonton after crash

One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a semi truck north of Edmonton on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road around 10:10 a.m.

Police say the northbound semi collided with a car at the intersection.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries.

As of 1:30 p.m., mounties were expecting to be on scene for several hours while the scene was cleaned up.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the work.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.