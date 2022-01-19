iHeartRadio

Traffic rerouted after multiple crashes south of Edmonton

Icy roads. File photo.

The Leduc Integrated Traffic Unit responded to a number of collisions Wednesday night due to icy road conditions.

Crashes have been reported on the QEII south of Highway 2A in the northbound lanes.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes including the exit onto Highway 490 in Leduc County.

There was no estimate on when traffic would return to normal.  

