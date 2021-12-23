Traffic rerouted, Mounties on scene of multi-vehicle collision south of Leduc
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Mounties are on scene of a collision along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway south of Leduc.
The crash involved multiple vehicles and happened Thursday morning near the Highway 616 Millet overpass.
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 616 while emergency crews respond.
Mounties say the driving conditions in the area are poor.
