Traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle crash on part of Boychuk Drive
Traffic restrictions are in place on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
Police responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
SPS said it received information that a white SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with other vehicles, causing injuries to several people.
Three people, including the driver of the SUV, are in hospital receiving care, the release said.
One person has significant head injuries, according to SPS.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
A 25-year-old woman has been taken into custody.
Traffic in the area will be restricted for the next few hours as police investigate.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 6, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
-
-
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in HuntsvilleOPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree NationThe RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
-
Edmonton Elks return from COVID-19 hiatus to face Stampeders in Labour Day ClassicThe Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks.
-
One person in hospital after crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so farHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.
-
Demski catches TD in return from injury, Bombers top Riders 23-8 in West clashThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday.
-
B.C. government facing backlash over decision to euthanize up to 35 Stanley Park coyotesThe B.C. government is facing backlash over its decision to trap and euthanize dozens of coyotes at Stanley Park.