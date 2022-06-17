Traffic signals along portion of South Perimeter to shut down Sunday: province
Traffic signals along a stretch of the South Perimeter will be shut down Sunday to allow new ones to be installed.
Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said the signals will be down at Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 100, the South Perimeter Highway and PTH 3 on Saturday for eight hours starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.
The work was initially scheduled for last weekend but was delayed due to weather, the province said.
Signage will be in place on all roadways approaching the intersection, the province said. Flag operations will be in effect as well.
One lane will be open for northbound and southbound traffic on PTH 100 and turning will be permitted.
Motorists are advised to heed all signage and use caution when travelling through the intersection
Updated provincial traffic information can be found on the Manitoba 511 website.
