Traffic snarled as truck catches fire on Highway 417

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a propane truck caught fire on Highway 417 during the Tuesday morning rush, but it caused major delays for drivers.

Firefighters were called by the OPP to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Bronson exit at around 7:15 a.m.

OFS public information officer Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa that the truck was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Overheated brakes caused the fire, DeFazio said.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed as a result of the fire, causing significant backups.

The blaze was out by 7:27 a.m.

The highway fully reopened just after 9 a.m.