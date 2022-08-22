iHeartRadio

Traffic snarled on southbound DVP due to serious crash on the westbound Gardiner

The westbound Gardiner Expressway is completely off limits until Jarvis Street due to a serious collision near Lower Sherbourne Street.

Traffic was a mess on the southbound DVP this morning due to a serious collision on the westbound Gardiner Expressway near Lower Sherbourne Street.

For about two hours, the westbound Gardiner was completely off limits until Jarvis Street.

To manage traffic, drivers on the southbound DVP were also forced off at Richmond Street.

All affected roads reopened around 8 a.m. 

