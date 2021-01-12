A 41-year-old from Spanish is facing charges after police discovered drugs and weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop Jan. 19.

Around 12:17 a.m. that morning, members from the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Police stopped a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation. Officers quickly realized the motorist's driver's license had been suspended and there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

"Police also seized approximately 33 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 30 grams of suspected purple fentanyl, a weapon (push dagger), and a quantity of Canadian currency all totaling approximately $19,795," police said in a news release Tuesday.

As a result, the 41-year-old is charged with four counts of driving while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons possession, two counts of failing to comply with probation orders, trafficking, drug possession and speeding more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.