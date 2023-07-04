Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
On June 29, RCMP officers from Yorkton were patrolling Highway 1 near Indian Head when police encountered a vehicle with illegal window tint and pulled the driver over.
“As a result of further observations during this traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and located and seized approximately 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods,” a Sask. RCMP news release read.
After the seizure, police arrested the 26-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont.
The driver faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on June 30.
According to the RCMP, opium poppy and its derivatives are regulated under Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Only licensed dealers are allowed to import or export opium with a valid permit.
