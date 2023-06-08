Traffic stop in Cookstown leads to arrest of banned driver with hidden Alabama plates
A 57-year-old man faces charges after a traffic stop uncovered he was banned from driving and had multiple licence plates on the vehicle.
Police say officers noticed trailer plates on a van travelling in the area of King Street South and Queen Street in Cookstown and pulled it over.
They say the officers also found Alabama plates under the trailer plates and discovered the driver had a driving prohibition for a criminal charge.
The driver, a Georgian Bluffs resident, was arrested, and the vehicle was searched.
Police say officers found a black handgun under the driver's seat that turned out to be an airsoft gun, which the accused voluntarily surrendered to police for destruction.
The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
The accused was released from police custody with a future court date to answer to the charges of driving while prohibited and using plates not authorized for the vehicle.
