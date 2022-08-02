Traffic stop in North Bay uncovers handgun, $50K in drugs

Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop Monday evening on Bloem Street in North Bay.

North Bay police, along with units from the Ontario Provincial Police and the North Bay emergency response team, stopped the vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation.

The three suspects in the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk were arrested by police. Seized items include $50,000 in illegal drugs (cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone and methadone), a handgun, an illegal magazine and ammunition and $4,000 in cash.

Charged are a 21-year-old suspect from Waterloo, Ont.; a 46-year-old suspect from North Bay; and a 23-year-old suspect from Braeside, Ont.

They are charged with a range of offences, including trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons possession and related offences, probation violations and tampering with the serial number of a firearm.

The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

"The North Bay Police Service would like to thank the Ontario Provincial Police and the members of the Ontario Provincial Police community street crime unit for their assistance in this matter and their continued partnership," police said in a news release Tuesday.