Traffic stop in Orillia leads to drug-related charges for three people

Three Simcoe County residents face several charges after police say they seized suspected cocaine after stopping a vehicle for not having proper headlights in Orillia.

According to provincial police, during the traffic stop, the officers identified a passenger who was wanted for violating release conditions from a previous charge.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A 54-year-old Orillia woman is charged with possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a release order.

A 35-year-old Orillia woman is charged with possession of cocaine and obstructing a peace officer.

And a 67-year-old Severn Township man is charged with possession of cocaine, driving without proper headlights, failing to notify change of address on his licence, and failing to surrender an insurance card.

All three were released from police custody with a court date scheduled in August to answer to the charges.