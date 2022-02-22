Traffic stop in Surrey leads to arrest of man wanted for several offences across B.C., in Yukon

A traffic stop in Surrey, B.C., led to the arrest of a man wanted for several offences across B.C. and in the Yukon last week.

Surrey's gang enforcement unit stopped a driver on Wednesday at about 10 p.m. on 102 Avenue.

Mounties said that driver was identified as Zachary Wagner, 32, who had warrants for his arrest in Prince Rupert, Terrace, Fort St. John, the Sunshine Coast and Whitehorse.

Some of the offences Wagner's been accused of include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Mounties issued a notice about Wagner in January, saying it was believed he was living in Port Edward. At the time, the RCMP said Wagner is considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

"Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team has been working relentlessly to target high-risk offenders in our community," said Sgt. John Murray in a news release Tuesday.

"They use many different proactive approaches including increased vehicle interdictions to target offenders. Regardless of where offenders are from or where they committed criminal offences, the goal is to diminish their opportunity to commit crimes in Surrey."

Wagner was arrested and is still in custody prior to his next court appearance.