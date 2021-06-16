Traffic stop in Temagami uncovers $25K in drugs and cash

A 58-year-old resident of Hearst is facing several drug-related charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over during a traffic stop June 5 in the Town of Temagami.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused was in possession of a suspected controlled substance," the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

"The driver was arrested and the vehicle was searched. The officer seized a quantity of suspected oxycodone, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine, cannabis, hashish and a quantity of cash, a combined street value of over $25,000."

The Hearst resident is now charged with trafficking, drug possession, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 20 in Temiskaming Shores.