Traffic stop leads police to $20K in drugs and cash

Drugs and cash seized near Thorndale, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Source: OPP)

Two London men are facing trafficking charges after a traffic stop south of Thorndale, Ont. early Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight, Middlesex County OPP stopped a vehicle on Wyton Drive in Thames Centre.

Police say they found drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids, as well as cash totalling $20,000 in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man from London has been charged with:

  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • drive motor vehicle - no licence
  • drive motor vehicle, no plates
  • drive motor vehicle, no permit
  • fail to have insurance card

And a 41-year-old London man has been charged with:

  • possession of an identity document
  • failure to comply with release order other than to attend court
  • three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Both accused were being held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

