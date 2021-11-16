Traffic stop leads police to $20K in drugs and cash

Two London men are facing trafficking charges after a traffic stop south of Thorndale, Ont. early Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight, Middlesex County OPP stopped a vehicle on Wyton Drive in Thames Centre.

Police say they found drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids, as well as cash totalling $20,000 in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man from London has been charged with:

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

drive motor vehicle - no licence

drive motor vehicle, no plates

drive motor vehicle, no permit

fail to have insurance card

And a 41-year-old London man has been charged with:

possession of an identity document

failure to comply with release order other than to attend court

three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Both accused were being held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.