Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.

On Monday, an officer on general patrol in the area of Park Street in Chatham conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where two female occupants were found to be wanted on warrants.

A 45-year-old woman wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking was arrested, transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for booking and held pending a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old woman wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation and theft and possession under $5,000 was arrested, transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for booking and later released with a future court date.