Traffic stop leads to charges for Chatham man

A traffic stop in Chatham has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old who had allegedly been driving under the influence while on house arrest, police say.

Early Saturday morning police conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Clair Street.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The driver originally lied about his identity, but once taken to police headquarters officers learned his real name.

It was then discovered the man was on house arrest and was on conditions to not operate a vehicle, police say.

The man was given a three-day licence suspension and was additionally charged with breaching court orders, obstructing police, and driving while suspended.