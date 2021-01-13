A Chatham man is facing charges after police seized an estimated $26,280 in drugs after a traffic stop.

Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday an officer on patrol saw a vehicle on Pinehurst Line that was being operated with license plates that were not registered to the vehicle.

The officer pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop on Harwich Road and learned the man was barred from driving.

A search before the arrest revealed that the man was in possession of a large amount of Canadian cash, suspected crystal meth and a digital scale. Police say the total street value of the seized drugs was estimated at $26,280.

Police have arrested Anthony Peterkin, 31, of Chatham and charged him with driving while prohibited, possession for the purposes of trafficking, breach of probation and failing to comply with release conditions.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.