Essex County OPP say they have charged two people after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

An officer on patrol on Erie Street South in Leamington conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Jan. 11 around 7:10 p.m.

Police say investigation of the vehicle and occupants found that it had been reported stolen with Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2020. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

Further investigation found a quantity of cannabis within the vehicle, according to police.

Angela Quienty, 40, of Windsor is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - two counts

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Six counts under the Highway Traffic Act

Zachary Mutter, 29, of Leamington is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Leamington Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 25.